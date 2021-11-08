NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Nashville Pastor is being called a hero after he stopped a man that pulled a gun during service on Sunday.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, but the church members believed they were going to die.

The incident happened at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Dezire Baganda, 26, was sitting in the front of the church when he walked to the pulpit and started waving a gun.

He told everyone to get up while he pointed the gun at the audience.

The pastor quickly tackled Baganda, while members of the congregation jumped on him and held him until police arrived.

“When I saw him looking this way and pointing the gun this way, I pushed the chair and I ran. He wanted to kill. That’s the first thing that came to my mind. I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him,” the pastor said.

Baganda was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

It was not his first time attending the church.

He attended the church a couple of months ago when members asked him to stop coming because he kept interrupting the pastor.