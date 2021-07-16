Gunman captured in standoff that killed 1 Texas officer, wounded 4

LEVELLAND, Texas — Authorities have captured the suspect in an hours-long police standoff where one officer died and four others were wounded in a small West Texas city.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says the situation came to a resolution around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after authorities used robots and gas to draw the suspect out of the home about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

The standoff began earlier Thursday when someone reported a man as possibly armed along a residential street. Responding officers were fired upon and Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT command, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

A Levelland police officer was in stable but critical condition, while the three others were treated and released.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira, who authorities said has a history with police. He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

