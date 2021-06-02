Group wanted in carjackings at Home Depot parking lot, Frayser neighborhood

Edit: Memphis Police later updated their information on the dates these offenses happened. Both happened in May of this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two carjackings, one in Frayser and the other at a Home Depot in Midtown, and need your help identifying the suspects.

The first incident happened on May 17 on Pueblo Road. The victim in that case said three to four people carjacked them of a Volkswagen Jetta.

On May 23, another person reported that three or four people armed with handguns and rifles carjacked them and stole their Volkswagen Passat at the Home Depot on Poplar Avenue in Midtown.

Video released by police shows a person carrying what appears to be an assault-style rifle demanding vehicle keys from a person in the parking lot of that store in broad daylight.

WREG spoke with shoppers like Celia Barlow Wednesday.

“You’re not thinking somebody’s going to come and rob you or take your car in broad daylight,” Barlow said, “I would have gave them the car or threw the keys at them like (the victim) did or whatever and ran for my life.”

Police believe the same suspects committed both carjackings. They are described as 18 to 20-year-old and reportedly frequent the Frayser area in the neighborhoods surrounding University Street and Corning Avenue. If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528- CASH.