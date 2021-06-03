Grizz Next Gen looks to take next step after playoff battle with Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) gestures to teammates during the first half of Game 5 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MEMPHIS — They made good on their preseason plan to make the NBA Playoffs,.becoming the youngest team in a decade to play in the postseason but only after winning elimination games against the Spurs and Warriors.

The Grizzlies then followed that up by stealing homecourt advantage from the best team in the NBA.

Yes the Jazz won four straight games but for the most part, it was a battle. A battle Grizz Next Gen is looking to build on behind budding superstar Ja Morant, who averaged over 30 points, eight assists and almost five rebounds a game in the series.

The Grizzlies have a number of talented young pieces who will only get better with the playoff experience gained in year two of this rebuild.

“Now is more. Go to the next step,” Morant said. “Just gotta work even harder, continue to grow together. Get it done. The future is bright.”

“We got this experience of being in the playoff. We got a little taste of it so we can build on that,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Junior. “That’s what Championship teams have, they have that mentality, that switch where it’s like, okay, every possession matters. They’re not coasting. They’re not checked out. They’re locked in every single time.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to be in this position, in the playoffs because you’re in the highest level,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “We got to go against the best team in the NBA. We just have to be hungry and use this as motivation to work on your game. We’ll be back. The taste of the playoffs is on everybody’s mind.”