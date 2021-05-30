Grandmother says 15-month-old has died after battling injuries from fiery crash in Knoxville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via Kiersten Whitehead)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The grandmother of 15-month-old Haizley confirms the toddler has died after battling injuries from a fiery crash in Knoxville that occurred on May 19.

Previously, the Knoxville Police Department reported all three victims — two men ages 25 and 24 and a 15-month old girl — were initially transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the crash.

The car carrying four people total occurred on Buffat Mill Road near Spring Hill Road where the vehicle burst into flames.

One of the men and the young girl were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News