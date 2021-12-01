MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was indicted Wednesday after police say she shot and killed an elderly woman in South Memphis, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Police said the incident happened this year on July 24 around 1 a.m. at Cleaborn Pointe at Heritage Landing apartments on Lauderdale Street.

Witnesses told police that 24-year-old Shakenya Poney approached a group of women in her vehicle and began firing shots, striking 64-year-old Clara Wismon in her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poney fired at three others as well, police said.

According to the district attorney, the incident stemmed from an online altercation between Poney’s sister and a 13-year-old girl, who was the victim’s granddaughter.

Poney was arrested two days later.

A grand jury indicted Poney on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder on Wednesday.

She is free on $350,000 bond.