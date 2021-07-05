Governor Lee, Brad Paisley invite travelers to see ‘Tennessee on Me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and country music superstar Brad Paisley are joining forces to launch “Tennessee on Me.”

The nationwide campaign is aimed at promoting Tennessee tourism. “On me” offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to four major Tennessee airports – Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville – with the purchase of a 2-night stay at TennesseeOnMe.com.

Paisley announced the campaign on Twitter after releasing his new single “City of Music” which became the source of inspiration for the campaign.

“‘City of Music’ is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims that come to this great city,” said Paisley. “I’m more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee– and bigger than ever.”

The governor’s budget designated $2.5 million to go toward promoted tourism through $250 digital gift cars from Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines for travel to Tennessee. The promotion looks to give away 10,000 digital gift cards to visitors who book a two-night stay in a hotel to Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Over 60 hotels are participating in the campaign.

Those interested should follow the steps below.

Visitors must book a 2-night minimum stay at participating hotels, including at least one night of the stay between Sunday-Wednesday.

The visitor will choose their destination city (Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga or Knoxville), their hotel of choice in the city and which airline voucher they prefer (Delta, American or Southwest Airlines).

Visitors can book from July 5 – September 15, 2021, and must travel between July 11 – December 30, 2021.

All promotion reservations can be booked through www.TennesseeOnMe.com, which details FAQs, restrictions and additional information.

All hotel package reservations are pre-paid at time of booking and are non-refundable.

One airline voucher is available per hotel package (not per person). Other terms and conditions apply.