Gov. Reeves encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as cases spike in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a news conference on Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves encouraged Mississippi to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in cases due to the Delta variant.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 641 new cases and five additional deaths. Health leaders said 80 percent of isolated tests from mid-June to early July in Mississippi are from the Delta variant.

“I point out that over 90 percent of those hospitalized because of this recent uptick are not vaccinated. Of the new cases, 90 percent are not vaccinated. Again, I strongly encourage fellow Mississippians to get vaccinated,” said Reeves.

The governor added he doesn’t have any intention of enforcing masks in school this fall. He also said health leaders are gathering more data in regards to the seven children in the ICU with COVID as of yesterday.

During a MSDH board meeting on Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also encouraged Mississippians to get vaccinated. He stated there could be 1,000 daily cases soon, and almost all of the transmission could be from the Delta variant.