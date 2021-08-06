Gov. Hutchinson to speak hours after special session ends, county judge blocks law banning mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will speak at 1 p.m. Friday as COVID-19 cases spike and the special session he called ended with no changes to the ban on mask mandates.

On Friday, Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the law banning the mask mandate in relation to schools and governmental bodies.

On Thursday, state legislators, during a special session, voted down two bills that would have given local school districts more control over mandating masks. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., imposed a mask mandate, despite the state’s law, for all public indoor space for the city until August 31.

