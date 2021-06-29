Gov. Hutchinson authorizes Arkansas National Guard deployment to US southern border

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon that he has given the green light to send members of the Arkansas National Guard to the southern border of the United States.

The move comes after a call for support from fellow Republican Governor Gregg Abbot of Texas.

Saying in a tweet that the “crisis on our southern border has reached critical levels,” Hutchinson approved for 40 Guardsmen to serve a 90-day deployment to assist in border security, saying Arkansas was “answering the call.”

The crisis on our southern border has reached critical levels. Border states have requested help, and we are answering the call. I have authorized up to 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist in our border security. You can read more here: https://t.co/00NUlrL84T — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 29, 2021

“I have authorized this mission in response to an official request from Texas on the urgent matter at our southern border,” Hutchinson said in a release. “My hope is that our 90 days of support will improve the security of our country and reduce the adverse impact of illegal immigration on Arkansas.”

The governor’s office noted that this deployment would be consistent with a training mission.

Arkansas is the latest Republican-led state to pledge National Guard support to Texas following Abbot’s announcement to build-up border barriers, which the Texas governor claims is being done due to a high number of illegal border crossings.

Hutchinson had previously declined to send troopers from the Arkansas State Police, citing concerns over public safety in Arkansas.

However, more and more GOP leaders in states like South Dakota, Florida, Iowa and Nebraska have said they will send support, and former President Donald Trump has said he expects to head to the border later this week.