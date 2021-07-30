GOP governors, lawmakers supporting Mississippi anti-abortion law

WASHINGTON — A dozen Republican governors and more than 200 GOP members of Congress are lending support to restrictions on abortion in Mississippi.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday headed up a coalition of governors signing onto a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

I am proud to lead a coalition of governors to protect the lives of unborn children and defend the authority of states to regulate abortions in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. There is no fight more important than the fight for life. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 29, 2021

A similar brief was filed by 228 members of the U.S. House and Senate.

I’m proud to sign on to an amicus brief, led by @henrymcmaster, urging the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade & restore the authority of states to protect the lives of unborn children. #alpolitics https://t.co/sDooMV226u — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 29, 2021

The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year.

Mississippi’s Republican attorney general made similar arguments last week in a brief that asks the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.