GOP governors, lawmakers supporting Mississippi anti-abortion law

WASHINGTON — A dozen Republican governors and more than 200 GOP members of Congress are lending support to restrictions on abortion in Mississippi.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday headed up a coalition of governors signing onto a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A similar brief was filed by 228 members of the U.S. House and Senate.

The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year.

Mississippi’s Republican attorney general made similar arguments last week in a brief that asks the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

