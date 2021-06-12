Get to know Tennessee’s 50 Governors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 50 men have served as Tennessee’s governor in the last 225 years.

Tennessee was granted statehood June 1, 1796. As part of News 2’s year-long project celebrating our state’s birthday, we’re taking a closer look at the people, places and events that have shared Tennessee.

From the first governor elected, John Sevier, to Governor Bill Lee, who currently holds office, we highlight milestones, achievements and interesting facts about all 50 Tennessee governors.

The next gubernatorial election in Tennessee will be November 8, 2022. Governor Lee will be able to seek a second term at the time.