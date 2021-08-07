Get a COVID-19 shot & a behind-the-scenes look at Neyland Stadium at upcoming clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will soon offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium. Those who come will be able to experience behind-the-scenes access to Neyland and participate in fun activities.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, August 18 from 3-6 p.m. at Neyland, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way. The clinic will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to those age 18 and older.

In the event post, UT says, “Vaccines are safe, effective, and free, and the university strongly recommends them for students, faculty, and staff.”

UT will release a signup page with more details on the clinic soon for those wanting to reserve a time. Registration is recommended but walk-ins will be accepted based on vaccine and appointment availability.

