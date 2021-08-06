Germantown Schools requiring masks for upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District says masks will be required for the upcoming school year.

Germantown Schools says it’s made the change to be in accordance with the latest health directive from the Shelby County Health Department. The new directive requires masks in Shelby County K-12 schools, preschools and daycare facilities.

The district says parents can reach out to their school’s administration if their child has a valid CDC exemption and is unable to wear a mask.

Classes start Monday, August 9.

Following the new health directive, other Shelby County school districts are making changes to their planned masks policies. Collierville Schools met with their school board Friday to make a decision on what to tell parents and principals.

“I think it is a sensible choice. The COVID variant is spreading and we need as much protection for ourselves and for our children, for the parents and grandparents and especially teachers,” said one Collierville resident who spoke with WREG.

