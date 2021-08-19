Germantown school administrator’s Facebook post under investigation

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Facebook post referencing the Holocaust made by a Houston High School employee is under investigation by Germantown Municipal School District.

In a now-deleted post, the employee wrote: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

The post, which was screen captured and circulated among parents and others on social media, appears to equate COVID-19 vaccine cards with yellow stars worn by Jews in Nazi Germany.

The employee is listed as an administrator on Houston High School’s website. WREG is attempting to contact the employee for comment Thursday before releasing her name.

Germantown Municipal School District said the district is aware of the statement on social media by school personnel, and the matter is actively under investigation.

The school district’s response continued:

One of Germantown Municipal School District’s core objectives is that our staff recognize & celebrate the diversity of all students and provide opportunities for inclusive practices. It is imperative that every student and staff member feel safe and respected on our campuses. Germantown Municipal School District