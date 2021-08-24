Germantown Olympian to donate $79.5M property to UT Martin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Univserity of Tennessee at Martin received its largest donation in the school’s history. A former gold medal Olympic equestrian, Melanie Smith Taylor agreed to donate the 350 acres of mixed pasture to UT upon her death.

Taylor and school officials announced in June that she would donate the property.

The property is valued at a record-shattering $79.5 million. This Germantown farm is the largest commitment ever for the University of Tennessee.

With the large amount space, the university plans to expand programs in the fields of veterinary health technology and several agricultural disciplines.

