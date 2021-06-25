Germantown High School student excels in automotive training program

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With career courses offered in three-year programs, Germantown High School is preparing students for college.

“Automotive training is actually a very costly training to acquire outside of high school so for them it’s free training that they couldn’t get,” said instructor Jamason Wade.

Wade has been teaching his classes for years, educating teenagers interested in mechanics or engineering.

“They can start off here as a sophomore and they can get the same training Ford technicians get,” he told WREG’s Symone Woolridge.

One of his students, Rayna Webster, found herself excelling in the program.

“He’s been really helpful throughout the years and if I needed help on a question or was confused about something, I could go to him,” she said.

What really drew Webster to the program was her interest in learning about cars, so she could fix any mechanical issues on her own.

“I always wanted to learn how to change my own oil,” she said. “At first I didn’t want to get my hands dirty but after being in the class I really enjoyed getting my hands dirty.”

Rayna’s parents knew this, so her dad bet her money. he would owe her if she made it through the program. Sadly, before he could see it for himself, he passed away in a car crash.

“If I made A’s in the class that I would get $100 at the end of the year,” she said.

Webster just completed the course with all A’s and she’s the only female in her senior class.

Now certified in automotive service excellence, Webster is on her way to continue what she’s picked up as a skill while showing people you can do anything with a little determination.