Germantown firefighter arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

by:

Posted:

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown firefighter was suspended after being arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

The City of Germantown confirmed Jason Edgar was arrested on Thursday by the Memphis Police Department. He was suspended without pay pending the conclusion of an internal review, they added.

Court records indicate the investigation into Edgar began in October 2020 after Yahoo! Inc. sent a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that sexual abuse materials involving children were being shared between two email accounts between February 2018 and September 2020.

The Memphis Police Department investigated the claims and determined that both accounts allegedly belonged to Edgar. They also found materials depicting pre-teen girls engaged in sex acts.

Records show Edgar has been registered as a paramedic with the state of Tennessee since 2010. His file with the state contained no disciplinary actions.

He’s worked for the Germantown Fire Department since August 2017.

No one answered at Edgar’s Bartlett home Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

