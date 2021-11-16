MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man who walked into an East Memphis gas station and robbed the place.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving up to the Marathon gas station on Humphries Center Saturday night.

He parked a white car by the front door and walked in with a gun demanding money from the register.

The clerk held open a bag while the robber cleaned out the register and dropped in the cash.

He then fled the scene.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.