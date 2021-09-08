Gas line rupture on Walnut Grove burns worker, stops traffic

A gas line rupture caused flames on Walnut Grove near Fernway on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas line fire is sending flames up from the street on Walnut Grove at Fernway in East Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department said MLGW workers breached a gas line while digging. Workers are trying to find the gas main to turn it off.

One MLGW worker was taken to Regional One with non-critical first- and second-degree burns to his arms and face, Cooke said.

Traffic is blocked on Walnut Grove between Mendenhall and Fernway.

Cooke said no homes had to be evacuated and the gas is currently not a threat to the area.

