Garth Brooks in Nashville: COVID-19 concerns could delay rescheduling Nissan Stadium concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms, a different concern could push the show even further back – COVID-19.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri this weekend and in Lincoln, Nebraska a few days later. After those shows, the tour has a three-week window without a concert scheduled.

But now the country music superstar is assessing the remainder of the dates for the tour due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from Brooks publicist.

The first show after the break is scheduled for Seattle, but due to uncertainty with concerts, Brooks publicist says they are not going forward with ticket sales until they are sure they can play the date.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” stated Brooks. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Nissan Stadium initially worked to reschedule the show for Sunday night, but staff later said it wouldn’t be possible, deciding the best thing to do would be to postpone the show.

Brooks discussed the postponement in a video posted to his Facebook page. At the time he said his team had a rescheduled date he couldn’t confirm yet, but “It’s not anywhere [as] soon as I would like it.”

In a statement released over the weekend, Nissan Stadium officials said ticket holders will be notified of the new date and times for a future concert. Existing tickets and parking passes will be honored for the rescheduled date.

During a media briefing earlier Monday, Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, said the state has seen a 200% increase in cases since July 1.

Though the numbers are still below what the state was seeing earlier this year, the last few weeks have shown a sharp increase in cases.

Tennessee 7-day case trend average currently stands at just over 2,400 new daily cases, doubling in just over a week. Over the weekend (July 30 – August 1) Tennessee reported 6,889 new COVID cases, which is more than what the state saw in the entire month of June (6,616 new cases).