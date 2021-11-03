MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cloudy skies will thin out overnight, leading to cooling temperatures that will fall towards the freezing mark across the Mid South tonight.

Tonight in Memphis, temperatures will hit a low of 34 degrees. Surrounding areas will reach the low 30s.

It’ll be the coldest night thus far of the fall season.

A freeze watch will be in effect for tomorrow night as temperatures drop once again.

All of this will be followed up by a warm up as we head towards the weekend.

By Monday temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees once again.