Free live music returns to Levitt Shell after nearly two years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 20 months, free live music is returning to the Levitt Shell!

In a little more than 24 hours, the sights and sounds of free live music will return to Levitt Shell.

“It is just exciting!” said Executive Direcotr Natalie Wilson. “The team can’t wait to open up Friday night.”

For Wilson, the return of the Orion Free Concert Series brings a sense of optimism to the community she says is needed, giving the impact of the pandemic.

“We’ve lost neighbors due to COVID-19 we’d lost family members, and I feel like the Shell is needed to help us bring back a love for the future, a love for one another and also hope that we will get through this hard time,” Wilson said.

Among the changes at this year’s Orion concert series includes requiring masks, the closure of the dance floor, sanitizer stations and encouraging social distancing to attendees.

“We ask Memphians as you come to the shell this fall, please be respectful of one another, please think about the health,” Wilson said. “Safety is number one, and we as an organization, that is our number one priority—the safety of our visitors.”

The free concert series was funded through community donations and revenue raised from the Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series.

Friday’s pre-show by the Memphis Black Arts Alliance starts at 5:45 p.m., and the headliner Nick Black will take the stage at 7:00 p.m.