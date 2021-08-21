Free COVID-19 testing clinic to open in DeSoto County; Mississippi to start administering booster shots

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Officials say a free COVID-19 testing clinic will open in DeSoto County on Monday.

The testing site will open at 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 23, at 3212 Highway 51 South in Hernando. Officials say testing will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors requested the clinic to meet increasing demand for testing.

“We are thankful MSDH listed to our request for more testing,” supervisor Mark Gardner said in a release sent Saturday. “The health and welfare of everyone in DeSoto County is our greatest concern. We want to make sure they have all the services and resources they need, when they need it.”

This site opens amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. The state is currently reporting 406,249 cases and 7,991 deaths. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs recently issued an order requiring all Mississippi residents who are infected with COVID-19 to isolate at home for 10 days.

Officials say the Mississippi State Department of Health will also start administering booster shots. The booster shots will be administered at the health department in Hernando.

The booster shots are currently only available for those with the following conditions:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

You can click here to make an appointment for COVID testing. You can also call (601) 496-7200.

Those who are eligible for a booster shot can click here to make an appointment or call 877-978-6453.