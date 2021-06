MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Frayser.

According to police, authorities responded to a shooting call at 2690 North Watkins around 11:30 a.m. Monday and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.