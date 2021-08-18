Memphis Police looking for suspects involved in Frayser shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shootout at a Frayser gas station on August 15 has police asking the public for help in solving the crime.



Memphis police released images of three men they’re looking for on Facebook. Police said they’re all suspects in a shooting.

MPD said Saturday morning, a man, along with three other acquaintances, pulled up to the gas station and noticed his stolen Infiniti G35 sitting in the parking lot.

From there, it’s unclear what exactly took place that led to the next series of events. Police said the three men in the stolen car started shooting.

MPD says the victims tried to drive off but bailed out of the vehicle in the parking lot.

Reports say one of the victims fired back at the suspects several times.

Memphis Police said the suspect who stole the Infiniti got away going northbound on Rangeline while the other two suspects ran away.

Those living in the area say the gas station is known to attract a lot of people.

Memphis Police said the victim’s car was shot up and the gas station also took a couple of hits. In total, police say they found .22-cal. shell casings.

However, despite all the gunfire, police say no one was injured.



Detectives are now relying on the public to help bring these men forward

MPD says no reported arrests have been made. If you know anything, contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.