MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured during a large overnight house fire in Frayser on Tuesday, officials say.

Firefighters were called out to a home on the 3100 block of Range Line Road around 3 a.m.

One male fire victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman was treated on the scene for her injuries.

Firefighters on the scene told us that the fire began from a car in the carport of the residence. The car quickly spread the fire to the attic of the home.

MFD believes the fire was unintentional.

When our photographer got to the scene, there were massive flames shooting out of the home while rescue crews worked to get the fire under control.

Police blocked lanes on Range Line but have since then been reopened.

