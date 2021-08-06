Former Shelby County assistant district attorney, several former MPD employees indicted in TBI investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a year-long investigation has led to the indictment of a former Shelby County assistant district attorney general, three former Memphis Police Department employees, a Memphis attorney and four other people.

According to the TBI, District Attorney General Amy Weirich asked the TBI to investigate “the improper use of confidential information by someone within her office” in June 2020. The TBI says Weirich then recused herself from the case and it was handled by District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

The TBI says an investigation revealed former District Assistant Attorney General Glenda Adams and several others were responsible for an “elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis Police reports.”

Adams was fired in October of last year.

The TBI has identified the other suspects as Egypt Berry, Latausha Blair, Renatta Dillard, Roderick Harvey, Marcus Lewis, personal injury attorney Aaron Neglia, Martin Nolan, and Mustafa Sajid.

Renatta Dillard, Glenda Adams and Martin Nolan

The TBI says Berry, Blair, and Nolan were employees of the Memphis Police Department at the time. They have all resigned since then.

Berry and Dillard were reportedly taken into custody Friday, and Harvey remains at large. The TBI says the rest are expected to turn themselves in.

TBI says the Shelby County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

Adams (DOB: 12/8/72): Bribery of a Public Servant, Official Misconduct, Violation of a Computer Act over $10,000

Berry (DOB: 4/21/85): Bribery of a Public Servant (2 counts), Official Misconduct, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Blair (DOB: 5/31/71): Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Dillard (DOB: 6/26/67): Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Harvey (DOB: 1/28/82): Bribery of a Public Servant, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Lewis (DOB: 5/17/80): Bribery of a Public Servant

Neglia (DOB: 12/27/82): Bribery of a Public Servant, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Nolan (DOB: 7/28/87): Bribery of a Public Servant, Official Misconduct, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Sajid (DOB: 11/24/79): Bribery of a Public Servant