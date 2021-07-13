Former NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This is a 2015 file photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. Former NFL player Jake Bequette on Monday, July 12, 2021, announced he’s challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary. Bequette, an Army veteran who also played for the Arkansas Razorbacks, launched his bid with a online video touting his football and military background. (AP Photo/File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former NFL player Jake Bequette says he’s challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.

Bequette on Monday launched his bid with an online video touting his football and military background. Bequette is an Army veteran who also played for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the NFL, Bequette played for three games for the New England Patriots in 2012 and five games the following season.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. He already faced a crowded primary. In April, he reported having more than $1.1 million in the bank for his reelection bid.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Victim recalled ‘seeing blood everywhere,’ after alleged rape by California rapper in Las Vegas

18 Arrested in Sex Trafficking Sting

Memphis Library Foundation

New Business Growth in Middle Tennessee

Juvenile shot and killed

Lawmakers examine income eligibility for SNAP as Americans face tough decision

More News