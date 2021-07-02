Former Nashville officer reaches plea deal in Black man’s death

Officer Andrew Delke talks with his defense attorney David Raybin before his hearing at the Justice A. A. Birch Building in Judge Monte A. Watkins’ courtroom Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Delke fatally shot Daniel Hambrick, an armed black man, from behind as he chased him last July. (Larry McCormack /The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An attorney says a former Nashville police officer will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday just ahead of his first-degree murder trial, three years after he fatally shot an armed man from behind during a foot chase.

Attorney David Raybin made the confirmation Thursday on behalf of 27-year-old former Officer Andrew Delke, who was about to face trial on a first-degree murder charge over the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick.

The attorney for Hambrick’s family said Hambrick’s mother was not consulted and did not know about the deal until after it was done.

The attorney says the deal includes a three-year prison sentence. Delke resigned Thursday.