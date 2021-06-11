Former Memphian behind mass stabbing at 3-year-old’s birthday party to spend life in prison

FILE – In this July 2, 2018, file photo, Timmy Kinner appears before 4th District Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock in a video arraignment with public defender Dan Dinger at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho. Kinner a man who stabbed nine people at a toddler’s birthday party in Boise three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison plus another 120 years for the brutal attack. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentence against 33-year-old Timmy Kinner on Thursday, June 10, 2021, saying she didn’t think he could ever be safely released. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho — A man formerly from Memphis who stabbed nine people at a toddler’s birthday party in Boise three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison plus another 120 years for the brutal attack.

Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentence against 33-year-old Timmy Kinner on Thursday, saying she didn’t think he could ever be safely released.

Kinner pleaded guilty in March to the stabbing attack on six children and three adults.

The birthday girl, 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, died of her injuries. The victims were all refugee families from Iraq, Ethiopia and Syria.

Kinner’s defense attorney said Kinner was in the midst of a psychotic episode during the crime.

His family told WREG in 2018 that Kinner left Memphis around 2018 to search for work in California. He then moved to Idaho for the same reason.