MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation has led to the arrest of a former caregiver after she abused a vulnerable adult in her care, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

On Sept. 24, 20-year-old Decara Jones was placed under TBI investigation after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

During the investigation, officials said they discovered that Jones previously assaulted an adult at a residence in Fox Meadows.

Jones was taken into custody Friday, nearly three months after the investigation began.

She is being charged with abuse of an elderly/vulnerable adult.

Her bond is set at $20,000.