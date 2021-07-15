Former bakery worker accused of shooting supervisor convicted of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former bakery employee was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and a gun-related charge after an attack nearly two years ago.

In October 2019, Marcus Davis, 40, reportedly got into an argument with his supervisor at Bimbo Bakeries located on Fleetbrook. Prosecutors said the altercation turned physical before Davis pulled a gun and shot the other man in the chest and arm. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

The case was recently presented to a Shelby County jury, who took 30 minutes to return a guilty verdict. Sentencing is scheduled for August.

