Food pantry truck stolen from Covington church recovered in North Memphis, two in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Covington police say a food pantry truck stolen from First United Methodist Church was recovered in North Memphis.

The 18-foot box truck used by Bread of Life Food Pantry was stolen from the church lot Tuesday night.

Covington First United Methodist Pastor Michael Pence said he believed a couple who came to the church earlier in the day pretending to need help walked off with the keys to the vehicle.

“We feel like they provided some false information, and they were just kind of coming through the building and found the keys to our truck,” said Pastor Pence. “We know the truck wasn’t broken into, so they had to use keys.”

In a Facebook post, the Covington Police Department thanked Memphis police for their assistance in finding the truck.

Covington police said their detectives had recovered evidence linking two suspects.

They said the suspects are in custody in Memphis on unrelated charges, and warrants are being issued for their arrests.

Pastor Pence said drug needles and other paraphernalia were found in the cab of the vehicle. He said the vehicle was being towed back to Covington to be cleaned.

“The truck will be ready for use on Monday, and we can return to feeding people as normal,” Pence said.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry provides food to 75-100 families weekly in Tipton County.