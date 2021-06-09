Flooding risk continues for Memphis metro area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued an alert saying there is a significant risk for flash flooding across Mississippi and Arkansas. A slight risk of flash flooding is expected for the rest of the Memphis metro area.

Flash Flood Warnings are now in effect for Crittenden, Lee, Philips, St. Francis, Coahoma, Desoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counites until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The rest of the Arkansas and Mississippi counties in the WREG viewing area are under a Flash Flood Watch.

Flooding has been widely reported in Oxford, Mississippi.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution while on the roadways Wednesday. As always, if you come across standing water turn around, don’t drown.

