Flooding causes serious damage in Middle Tennessee, leaves 20 dead and 25 missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for survivors continues as historic flooding hit the Middle Tennessee over the weekend. At least 20 people are dead, and there are at least 25 more missing.

After 17 inches of rain hit the town of Waverly, people are still searching for loved ones. The torrential downpour set a record for rainfall for the Tennessee.



The state is now working with local and federal personnel to bring disaster aid to the area.

Governor Bill Lee toured the devastation in Humphreys County along with the director of TEMA and Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

The governor described what he saw as heartbreaking and he promised financial help for those affected.

“This is still unfolding, even this afternoon and there’s much yet to known about what the end results will be but what we do know is that it’s incredibly difficult and our hearts and our prayers need to be for those communities for those folks in that community many of them who have suffered not only the loss of their homes and their property but the loss of family members and friends,” Governor Lee said.



“[The] Biden administration has reached out to us. We’ve been in communication with them today. President Biden expressed his interest in helping,” Governor Lee said. “We will be putting together a request for an emergency federal assistance declaration emergency so those talks are happening right now and that request for assistance will happen after assessments are done initial assessments within just the next couple of days.”

The precise amount of damage is unknown, but a great deal of money will be needed to repair the roads damaged by the flood. It is estimated that about 30 roads were heavily damaged or destroyed.



