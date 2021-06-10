Flash Flood Warnings, Watches continue for Mississippi, Arkansas counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service continues its Flash Flood Watches and Warnings for counties in Mississippi and Arkansas.

Lee, Phillips, Desoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe counties are all under a Flash Flood Watch until this evening.

The National Weather Service said many of these areas have received anywhere from five to eight inches of rain in the last 24 hours, and another three inches is possible in some areas.

The Flash Flood Warning is active for Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

