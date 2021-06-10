First wind turbine electricity facility in state to be built in Tunica County

TUNICA, Miss.— The state of Mississippi has approved its first wind turbine facility to generate electricity in the Mississippi Delta.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission announced that the electricity generation facility will be built on 13,000 acres in Tunica County and will consist of up to 100 turbines. The facility will generate enough power to provide energy to approximately 70,000 homes.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this summer.

Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said Tunica Windpower LLC requires a minimal footprint for installation and will utilize existing farm roads.

