MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis school that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Thursday began with a fight between two students, according to statements given to police.

The assistant principal at Cummings Elementary in South Memphis told police that the suspect in the shooting — a 13-year-old whose name is not being released because he’s a juvenile — told the victim he wanted to fight.

The students met in a back hallway inside the school. Staff said they heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot, then saw the 13-year-old run to the back of the hallway.

That juvenile fled the school in a vehicle and later turned himself in to police after a search, police said Thursday. Police went to a house four miles away in connection with the shooting but wouldn’t say how it’s connected.

The victim, also 13, was found by the fire department in a classroom. He had a gunshot wound to the right abdomen and was taken to Le Bonheur.

Students and staff were evacuated from the school as the injured boy headed to the hospital.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said Thursday that the student who was shot is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the student who allegedly fired the shot likely will be charged with attempted murder. He is scheduled for a hearing in Juvenile Court on Friday.

Cummings Elementary was back in session Friday, with increased security and counseling available.