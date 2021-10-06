MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Shelby County deputies say an argument over car repairs led to a shooting at a family-owned repair shop on South Lucy Road in Millington Tuesday night.

One of the owners, Charles Woods, 38, was arrested after deputies said he shot a customer in the leg with a shotgun.

Sheriff’s deputies said when they got there, Woods came running toward them, yelling, “He’s back there. I shot him,” and told them they could find the gun he used inside his father’s house on the property.

Deputies found the victim lying on the shop floor with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim said he came to the shop to confront Woods about botched repairs made to his vehicles, and they got into a heated argument.

The victim’s wife told deputies her husband hit Woods in the face, and that’s when Woods grabbed a shotgun, pointed it at them, and started shooting.

Woods’ wife, who bailed her husband out of jail Wednesday, said her husband was just defending himself and she believed the victim also had a gun.

“The guy who got shot he wants my husband to do work for free is pretty much what it is,” said Lisa Woods. “He just keeps coming by wanting something done, and my husband keeps telling him no.”

In August, the victim contacted Memphis police and told them he could not get his 1998 Mustang back from Bulletproof Repair on South Lucy.

Officers told them there was nothing they could do because it appeared to be a civil matter. The Mustang was outside the victim’s Whitehaven apartment Wednesday.

Deputies said they found three shotgun shell casings on the floor of the Millington auto repair shop. They said Woods admitted to firing one round from his shotgun as a warning shot and then intentionally shooting the victim in the leg.

Investigators did not say anything about finding a gun on the victim.

Charles Woods

Woods was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond. He goes before a judge on Thursday.