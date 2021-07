WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash along I-40 in Arkansas brought traffic to a standstill.

WREG was told a tractor trailer was involved in a crash near the Missouri Street exit and caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: Crittenden Co, AR: I-40/I-55 near Missouri St exit blocked due to vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/WW5bXX97hI — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) July 2, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said at one point all lanes were affected.