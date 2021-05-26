FedExForum will be at 55% capacity for Saturday’s Grizzlies playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies return home will come with more fans in the stands when they return to the FedExForum to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The arena can now host a crowd of 55% capacity, close to 10,000 people. That’s up from 40% the last time they were at home.

In comparison, fan capacity where the Utah Jazz play is at 13,000 fans. Full capacity is a little more than 18,300.

According to NBA.com the Grizzlies say that available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.

As far as NBA standards, the league says fan attendance across the country depends on multiple factors including COVID guidelines that vary from state to state.

The Shelby County Health Department says as part of their latest health directive indoor and outdoor capacity restrictions are lifted. Venue capacity is now determined by venue management.

Though the health department does offer technical assistance and feedback the department does not require venues to submit plans for approval.

Along with capacity caps the Grizzlies announced other COVID protocols. Some fans say it’s good to see people back in the stands.

We reached out to those with the forum to see if the capacity here might increase in the coming days but have not heard back.