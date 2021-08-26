Fedex to send 79 tons of medical supplies to Haiti after deadly earthquake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal Express sent out a press release on Tuesday detailing their efforts to help with the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The island nation was rocked by a deadly earthquake earlier this month. Since then, the country has struggled with hospital supplies, medication and equipment.

The relief efforts are apart of the company’s Fedex Cares initiative. The company intends on using its global network of logistics and expertise to help people and organizations in need of critical supplies.

“The delivery of the lifesaving supplies is also part of the company’s FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023,” Fedex stated this goal on their Fedex Cares portal.

