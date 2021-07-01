Federal appeals court to review Mississippi’s felony voting ban

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal appeals court has agreed to review a Mississippi law that prevents people convicted of certain felonies from voting.

The full United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear a case brought by the Mississippi Center for Justice. Its lawsuit challenges a Jim Crow-era provision of the 1890 Mississippi Constitution that they claim was intended to stifle the vote of Black people.

The Mississippi Center for Justice first filed its lawsuit over the 1890 provision in 2017. Attorneys brought the case before a federal district judge in Jackson and a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals, where it was denied.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Arvada girls raise hundreds of dollars for fallen officer

Florida building collapse search paused amid building structural concerns

Search and Rescue Crews Continue Efforts in Surfside

CISA, FBI launch bombing prevention campaign in Mississippi

Report: Judge denies Britney Spears' request to remove father from conservatorship

MATA operating at full capacity

More News