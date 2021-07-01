Federal appeals court to review Mississippi’s felony voting ban

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal appeals court has agreed to review a Mississippi law that prevents people convicted of certain felonies from voting.

The full United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear a case brought by the Mississippi Center for Justice. Its lawsuit challenges a Jim Crow-era provision of the 1890 Mississippi Constitution that they claim was intended to stifle the vote of Black people.

The Mississippi Center for Justice first filed its lawsuit over the 1890 provision in 2017. Attorneys brought the case before a federal district judge in Jackson and a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals, where it was denied.