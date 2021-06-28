Father of murdered Tennessee woman whose body was found in vehicle escorted out of court

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The father of a North Carolina woman whose body was found in a vehicle in Carter County was escorted out of the courtroom Monday at the end of the suspect’s extradition hearing.
News Channel 11 captured video of Ricardo Delgado, the father of deceased Gianna Delgado, as he yelled at suspect Michael Cadogan in court.
Cadogan was in court to waive his right to extradition for return to North Carolina.
Cadogan was being held in Carter County on charges of fugitive from justice and abuse of a corpse. At the extradition hearing, those charges were dropped, pending his extradition. He is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a corpse in North Carolina.
At the end of the hearing, Ricardo Delgado stood and began to point and yell at Cadogan. He was escorted from the courtroom and quickly left the premises.
Delgado has previously stated that he will be pushing for Cadogan to receive the death penalty for the alleged murder of his daughter.
Cadogan will be transported from Carter County by North Carolina authorities.