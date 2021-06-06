Fatal boating accident on Fort Loudoun Lake leaves two dead says TWRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TWRA wildlife officers are investigating a fatal boating accident on Fort Loudoun Lake that resulting in two deaths.

TWRA Sgt. Roy Smith reports that on Saturday, June 5, around 4:30 p.m., a pontoon boat was traveling upstream in the Little River portion of Fort Loudoun Lake near Alcoa Highway. The 70-year-old operator was passed by a personal watercraft with an 18-year-old female operator.

According to Smith, a few minutes later the pontoon boat operator came across the 18-year-old floating face down in the water after the PWC had apparently collided with a concrete railroad bridge support. He says the pontoon boat’s operator jumped into the water in a rescue attempt but was incapacitated due to a medical emergency. Bystanders from another boat pulled both from the water and administered CPR, however, neither survived according to TWRA.

TWRA reports that the PWC operator was wearing a lifejacket and the ignition safety switch lanyard as required by law, while the pontoon boat operator was not wearing a lifejacket.

Officials are withholding identities until tomorrow out of respect for the victims. Knoxville Police Dept., Knox Co. Fire and Rescue, and AMR emergency medical services assisted with this incident.