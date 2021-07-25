Famous actresses from Tennessee

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Tennessee from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Ally Walker

– Born: Tullahoma, Tennessee (8/25/1961)

– Known for:

— Veronica Roberts in “Universal Soldier” (1992)

— Dr. Samantha ‘Sam’ Waters in “Profiler” (1996-1999)

— Ashley Bacon in “While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

Annie Potts

– Born: Nashville, Tennessee (10/28/1952)

– Known for:

— Janine Melnitz in “Ghostbusters” (1984)

— Bo Peep in “Toy Story 4” (2019)

— Iona in “Pretty in Pink” (1986)

Christina Hendricks

– Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (5/3/1975)

– Known for:

— Natalie in “Ginger & Rosa” (2012)

— Roberta Hoffmann in “The Neon Demon” (2016)

— Joan Harris in “Mad Men” (2007-2015)

Clare Grant

– Born: Memphis, Tennessee (8/23/1979)

– Known for:

— Dory in ” Changeland” (2019)

— Lissome Girl in ” Walk the Line” (2005)

— Latts Razzi in ” Star Wars: the Clone Wars” (2012-2013)

Cybill Shepherd

– Born: Memphis, Tennessee (2/18/1950)

– Known for:

— Cybill Sheridan in “Cybill” (1995-1998)

— Maddie Hayes in “Moonlighting” (1985-1989)

— Jacy Farrow in “The Last Picture Show” (1971)

Cynthia Rhodes

– Born: Nashville, Tennessee (11/21/1956)

– Known for:

— Penny Johnson in “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

— Tina Tech in “Flashdance” (1983)

— Thompson in “Runaway” (1984)

Dale Dickey

– Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (9/29/1961)

– Known for:

— Elsie in “Hell or High Water” (2016)

— Mrs. Davis in “Iron Man 3” (2013)

— Strom in “The Pledge” (2001)

Elaine Hendrix

– Born: Oak Ridge, Tennessee (12/28/1970)

– Known for:

— Alexis Carrington in “Dynasty” (2019-2021)

— Ava in “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll” (2015-2016)

— Meredith Blake in “The Parent Trap” (1998)

Ginnifer Goodwin

– Born: Memphis, Tennessee (5/22/1978)

– Known for:

— Margene Heffman in “Big Love” (2006-2011)

— Vivian Cash in “Walk the Line” (2005)

— Beth Ann Stanton in “Why Women Kill” (2019)

Julie Ann Emery

– Born: Crossville, Tennessee (1/16/1975)

– Known for:

— Betsy Kettleman in “Better Call Saul” (2015)

— Ida Thurman in “Fargo” (2014)

— Lara Featherstone in “Preacher” (2017-2019)

Kathy Bates

– Born: Memphis, Tennessee (6/28/1948)

– Known for:

— Annie Wilkes in “Misery” (1990)

— Dolores Claiborne in “Dolores Claiborne” (1995)

— Molly Brown in “Titanic” (1997)

Kelen Coleman

– Born: Nashville, Tennessee (4/19/1984)

– Known for:

— Lisa Lambert in “The Newsroom” (2012-2013)

— Isabel Poreba in “The Office” (2009-2013)

— Adult Abby in “Me, Myself and I” (2017-2018)

Lori Petty

– Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (10/14/1963)

– Known for:

— Tank Girl in “Tank Girl” (1995)

— P Kit Keller in “A League of Their Own” (1992)

— Rae Lindley in “Free Willy” (1993)

Lucy Hale

– Born: Memphis, Tennessee (6/14/1989)

– Known for:

— Olivia Barron in “Truth or Dare” (2018)

— Melanie Cole in “Fantasy Island” (2020)

— Sherrie in “Scream 4” (2011)

Megan Fox

– Born: Oak Ridge, Tennessee (5/16/1986)

– Known for:

— Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” (2007)

— April O’Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014)

— Jennifer in “Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

Natalia Dyer

– Born: Nashville, Tennessee (1/13/1995)

– Known for:

— Nancy Wheeler in “Stranger Things” (2016-2022)

— Virginia in “Tuscaloosa” (2019)

— Alice in “Yes, God, Yes” (2019)

Olivia Holt

– Born: Germantown, Tennessee (8/5/1997)

– Known for:

— Dagger in “Cloak & Dagger” (2018-2019)

— Kim Crawford in “Kickin’ It” (2011-2015)

— Regan in “Same Kind of Different as Me” (2017)

Shannen Doherty

– Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/12/1971)

– Known for:

— Rene in “Mallrats” (1995)

— Prue Halliwell in “Charmed” (1998-2006)

— Teresa in “The Secret of NIMH” (1982)