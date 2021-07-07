Family prays outside LeBonheur after 3-year-old almost drowns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Friends and family took turns praying outside LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Wednesday evening as three-year-old Ben Rodgers continues to recover from a near-drowning.

Rodgers was celebrating July Fourth at a relative’s home in Haywood County Sunday when he found his way into the pool.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said that when family members pulled him from the water, he wasn’t breathing. First responders were able to get his heartbeat back when they arrived, but a family friend said Rodgers is still on a ventilator.

“They had hands laying all over the ambulances, somebody said ‘amen’ and it wasn’t but a couple of minutes, couple of seconds later that his pulse started,” said Darla Dedmon, the boy’s great aunt.

Rodgers’ family and friends are now hoping that their continued prayers will lead to another miracle.

“I pray that we see a miracle in the name of Jesus, Lord. That this child will walk, this child will play, this child will speak, this child will grow,” said family friend Alex Inman.

It wasn’t long ago Greg Inman found himself in the same position as Rodgers’ parents. He said his four-year-old came close to drowning himself, but survived.

“We went through the same few days of turmoil wondering what the outcome’s gonna be,” he said.

Ultimately, he feels prayer brought his son through.

“He heard our pray and we feel that he’ll do the same with Ben,” said Inman.