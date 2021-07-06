Family of Hunter Brittain, NAACP hold news conference following memorial for slain teen

by: Bill Smith

Posted:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The family of Hunter Brittain is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, just hours after gathering to remember the 17-year-old shot and killed by a Lonoke County deputy.

Earlier in the day, family and friends gathered for the teen’s memorial at Beebe High School, where church leaders remembered family members Brittain.

The eulogy at the event was delivered by Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke out against police violence directed to people of all races.

You can see the press conference in the video player at the top of this page.

