Family of E. Texas man missing since 2018 offers $10K reward for answers

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of an East Texas man who has been missing for nearly three years is asking the public for help, and they are offering a $10,000 reward for answers in his disappearance.

Eric Alvarado, of Atlanta, Texas has been missing since November 2018. Years later, family and friends are still searching for answers.

“It’s been very stressful for his family,” said family friend Kenneth Vaughn.

“His dad prays every day that you know – that they’re going to find him. That he’s going to come home. You know, he just wants closure. He just wants to know where his son is.”

Friends say he left home around 1:30 a.m. to buy some tobacco. Hours later, his car was found about 45 minutes away in Ogden, Arkansas.

“Four days after that, they found house shoes and both of his dogs dead,” Vaughn said.

Alvarado has black hair and several identifying tattoos. Friends say, he was about to open his own tattoo shop the next day.

“He’s just a great guy. He loved his – he loved life,” Vaughn said.

A friend of Alvarado’s says the family wants closure. Now, the reward amount has doubled from $5,000 to $10,000 for anyone who comes forward with information.

“We want him to be found. We want him to have the answers that they’re looking for,” Vaughn said.

According to the family, the investigation remains open with the Atlanta Texas Police Department.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Eric Alvarado, is asked to call the Atlanta, Texas police at (903) 796-7973.